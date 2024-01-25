Tokyo, January 25: At least 20 people were injured after a minibus, they were travelling in, crashed into a telephone pole in Japan on Thursday, the media reported. The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in Kasuya, Fukuoka Prefecture, Kyodo news agency reported, quoting police. Japan Road Accident: Car Driven by Elderly Man Rams Into Pedestrians in Tokyo, Four Injured.

The injured, mostly foreigners, were rushed to hospital following the accident, and they do not have any life threatening injuries, the police said. Driver of the mini-bus said he had dozed off and suddenly swerved the bus to avoid another vehicle.

