New York, January 12: In a fresh set of court records related to the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire investor Glenn Dubin is charged with having sex with a minor girl while his wife was pregnant. According to recently released court records, Dubin allegedly had intercourse with one of Epstein's victims of sex trafficking as his expectant wife slept in the adjacent room, as reported by Business Insider.

The deposition, made public on Tuesday, January 9, provides victim Virginia Giuffre's description of events when she was sex trafficked by Epstein's former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell. Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Orgy With Underaged Girls on Epstein Island.

When questioned in a 2016 deposition if Glenn Dubin was "the powerful business executive whose pregnant wife was asleep in the next room," Giuffre said, "Yes." Giuffre had continuously claimed that, while she was barely a youngster when she was trafficked to Dubin and other powerful people by Epstein and Maxwell. When asked if she had ever been trafficked to Eva Andersson-Dubin, Dubin's wife, Giuffre firmly replied, "No."

The Dubins vehemently refute these allegations, as we initially said in 2019, when same baseless comments appeared as part of this same civil court process, a spokesperson for Dubin responded to the allegations.

Before being married to Glen Dubin in 1994, Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden, dated Jeffrey Epstein for a number of years. According to a 2019 article, the Dubins stayed in touch with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction—in 2009, they even invited him to Thanksgiving. In an email to Epstein's probation officer, Andersson-Dubin stated that she felt completely at ease having Epstein around her children, who were all minors at the time. Bill Gates Alleged Extramarital Affair With Mila Antonova: Jeffrey Epstein Threatened To Expose Microsoft Co-Founder’s Alleged Affair With Russian Bridge Player, Says Report.

The Miami Herald launched legal action to get access to secret records, including witness interviews, in order to provide further light on the issue. The recently released court documents are from a 2015 lawsuit filed by Giuffre, which was resolved in 2017.

