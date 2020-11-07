Washington, November 7: Democratic leader Joe Biden has been elected as 46th President of the United States, Decision Desk HQ tweeted even as final results of US presidential election are awaited. According to Decision Desk HQ, which provides election-related news, projected that Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. A candidate requires 270 votes to become the President. 'President-Elect Joe Biden', 'Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' Tweets Flagged by Twitter as US Presidential Election Results 2020 Remain Unclear.

The Decision Desk HQ is the first media outlet to call the US presidential election in favour of Joe Biden, naming him the 46th President of the United States. However, according to the Associated Press, as of Saturday morning, Biden had 264 electoral colleges votes, six short of the majority of total 538 electoral college votes. Incumbent President Donald Trump had 214. A wafer-thing majority has separated Biden and Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Should Not Claim Victory, My Lead Will Return After Legal Proceedings, Tweets Donald Trump.

Joe Biden Elected as 46th President of United States, Declares Decision Desk HQ:

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Earlier today, Biden exuded confidence that he was going to win the hotly-contested race "with a clear majority, with the nation behind us", but stopped short of declaring victory. Trump, on the other hand, conveyed to Biden that he should not "wrongly claim" the White House, adding that his "disappeared" lead over his Democratic rival would return after legal proceedings.

Biden appears close to winning the presidency after securing over 27,000 votes more than Trump in battleground Pennsylvania. He is also leading in the swing states of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

