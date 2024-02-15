Nevada, February 15: In a shocking incident in Reno, Nevada, a 17-year-old girl, identified as Mashenka Reid, allegedly shot and killed her father and young brother. According to court documents, Reid called 911 herself and confessed to the dispatcher, stating, “I just couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody.”

Fox News reported that the tragic event unfolded late Friday afternoon when officers arrived at the scene to find Reid’s father and brother dead. Reid’s mother and sister, who had hidden in a locked bedroom during the incident, were later rescued by the police. US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

Reid allegedly told the 911 dispatcher, “I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead,” as per the probable cause affidavit filed in Reno Justice Court. Neighbors also reported hearing arguments and gunshots and called 911. US Shocker: Couple Lock 6-Year-Old Daughter in Dog Crate, Feed Her Dog Food in Georgia; Arrested.

Court documents reveal that Reid’s brother, a young child aged around 4 or 5, was found shot in the head and lying on a couch in the living room. Her father was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

In another news in US’s Georgia, a couple has been accused of severe child abuse, allegedly starving their 6-year-old daughter, beating her, and keeping her zip-tied in a dog crate for extended periods. The accused, Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost of Brownsville, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault, as announced by the Pennsylvania State Police.

When questioned, Weight denied the allegations, stating, “I’m innocent, that’s it.”

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele described the case as one of the worst instances of child abuse he has ever encountered. The investigation began after state police were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Avenue on January 7, following reports of an unresponsive 6-year-old girl. The officers reported finding the house in deplorable conditions, littered with trash, urine, and feces from the eight dogs living there.

