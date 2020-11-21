Peshawar, Nov 21: Lord Vishnu's 1,300-Years-Old Temple Discovered in Pakistan

Announcing the discovery on Thursday, Fazle Khaliq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Archaeology said that the temple discovered is of Lord Vishnu It was built by the Hindus 1,300 years ago during the Hindu Shahi period, he said.

The Hindu Shahis or Kabul Shahis (850 1026 CE) was a Hindu dynasty that ruled the Kabul Valley (eastern Afghanistan), Gandhara (modern-day Pakistan-Afghanistan), and present-day northwestern India. Shivling, Carvings on Sandstone Found While Digging at Ram Janmabhoomi Site in Ayodhya, Subramanian Swamy Reacts.

During their excavation, the archaeologists also found traces of cantonment and watchtowers near the temple site.

The experts also found a water tank near the temple site which they believe was used for bathing before worship.

Fazle Khaliq said that Swat district is home to a thousand-year-old archaeological sites and the traces of the Hindu Shahi period have been found for the first time in the area.

Dr Luka, the head of the Italian archaeological mission, said this was the first temple of the Ghandhara civilisation that was discovered in Swat district. Several places of worship of Buddhism are also situated in Swat district.