Canada Lotto 649 Result September 4: The Interprovincial Lottery Corporation will conduct the draw of Canada Lotto 649 lottery at 10:30 pm as per local time. The winning numbers of Canada Lotto 649 lottery will be available online. The Lotto 649 carries a jackpot prize worth $6 million. Those who participated in the Lotto 649 lottery game can check the draw results online at lotto.net. Below are the details of where and how to check Lotto 649 draw results.

The draw for Canada Lotto 649 lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine. The draw closes at 10:30 pm EST (8 am on Sunday). To play the game, a participant must choose six numbers between 1 and 49. One can click on "Quick Pick" to let the lottery terminal choose the numbers.

A player can select one set of numbers for the Main Draw and another set of numbers for the GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW. A player can play for only 26 weeks in a row. When the draw opens, six winning numbers are announced at lotto.net. A lucky winner also gets bonus prize.

Visit the official website - www.lotto.net.

Click on "Canada 649" under the "Latest Results" section.

When the draw opens, six winning numbers will be displayed.

The previous lottery took place on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were 3, 4, 14, 18, 19 and 42. The bonus winning number was 43. The jackpot prize was $5 million. There were 653,792 winners in the previous draw.

