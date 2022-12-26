Mumbai, December 26: In a shocking incident that took place in Thailand, a man was caught on camera having sex with a woman in public in Pattaya. Reportedly, the man who is said to be a British tourist is said to be on the run after the incident came to light. As per reports, the man was allegedly caught having sec with a suspected prostitute in Pattaya.

According to a report in the Daily Star, the unidentified man was partying in Pattaya when the incident took place. Eyewitnesses said that the man, who appeared to have blond hair was being straddled by a woman who seemed to being having sex with him. Another eyewitness, a homeless person said that the man was a "disgusting foreigner" Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

The incident came to light after 50-year-old Suchat reported the incident to the police, who have begun and investigation and even started scanning CCTV footage of the area. Speaking about the incident, Suchat said, "They were sitting there doing it for 30 minutes. They didn't care about the cars going by. They could even see me watching them but they were too drunk to care."

The unidentified man and the woman were also filmed by a man who saw them speaking to each other before the two parted ways. Captain Yutthapol Boonkerd said that although the man is said to be British but nothing is confirmed until he is found. "There are lots of cameras in the area, which we are watching back to confirm a crime has been committed at that date and time," he added. Viral Video: British Tourist Hit, Flung in Air by Pickup Truck at Zebra Crossing in Thailand's Pattaya.

Captain Boonkerd also said that it wont be difficult find the woman and the unidentified man. Interestingly, a video of the same has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, efforts are being made by local authorities to turn Pattaya, which is known as the party town of Thailand into a family-friendly destination.

