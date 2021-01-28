Mexico City, January 28: In a bizarre incident, a woman stabbed her husband in a fit of anger after assuming that her husband was having an affair with another woman. The incident took place in Sonora state of Mexico. She reportedly stabbed her husband multiple times on arms and legs. The woman has been identified as Leonora R, while her husband has been identified as Juan N.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, Leonara stabbed Juan in blind age as she had found old photos on his cell phone of him having sex with "another" woman. However, those were old photos of Leonara having intimate movement with Juan. After hearing screaming and shouting noises, Juan's neighbours informed the police. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Stabs Husband to Death With the Help of Lover and Minor Sister in Kota.

After getting stabbed, Juan explained to his wife that the photos were actually of him and Leonora, which were taken many years ago when they were dating. She was arrested last week. Police found Leonara with the knife with which she attacked her husband. Bengaluru Man Stabs Wife to Death, Sits Beside Body For 10-Hours With Minor Son.

Juan informed the police that he was able to snatch the knife from his wife. As per police dossier, Leonara was not able to recognize herself in the old pictures as she was looking younger, thinner and wearing makeup. The case has been referred to the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General's Office. Juan was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).