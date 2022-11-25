Mumbai, November 25: In a rare case that took place in Mexico, a girl was born with a tail. As per reports, the 6 cm-long tail was 'covered in hair and skin'. As per reports, the girl being born with a tail is an extremely rare phenomenon which has been recorded fewer than 200 times. Reported, the new born girl child was born via a C-section.

According to the Daily Mail, the unnamed infant was born at a rural hospital in Nuevo Leon. The child was born to a healthy couple in their late twenties. After the child's birth, doctors were quick to notice a 5.7cm-long (2.2 inch) tail. Doctors said that the tail was 'soft', 'covered in skin and fine hair' and had a 'pointy' tip. Hand Without Fingernails: Viral Image of This Rare Medical Condition Has Left The Internet Dumbstruck.

The incident came to light after the child's case was published in the Journal of Paediatric Surgery Case Reports. Reportedly, the team of doctors led by Dr Josue Rueda believe that the birth of the girl child with a tail is first ever in Mexico. Doctors also said that the baby was born full-term and no complications were reported during pregnancy.

Soon after the child was delivered, the doctors noticed the tail. Doctors said that the tail, which was sticking out, varied between 3mm and 5mm in diameter. "The structure was soft, covered in skin, and fine hair, it could be passively moved with no pain, but showed no spontaneous movement. The baby cried when the structure was pinched with a needle," doctors said in the Journal.

The case in the journal also mentioned that the girl child was healthy with her brain, heart, hearing and urinary tests showing normalcy. Reportedly, the tail is said to have emerged from the embryonic tail that all babies develop in the mother's womb. Usually, the tail reabsorbs itself back in order to form the tailbone.

Doctors said that they also conducted scans which showed that the tail was not a result of a spine problem. Doctors reassessed the baby's health two months after its birth. They said that the girl was healthy in weight and height, however, the tail had once again grown to 0.8cm (0.3 inches). World's Most Expensive Vegetable 'Hopshoots' Sells for a Whopping Rs 85,000 Per Kilogram; It's Known For Medicinal Properties (See Pics).

In a minor operation, the doctors removed the tail. They said that the baby did not suffer any complications. Reportedly, it is being said that humans and their ape relatives allegedly lost their tails when they diverged from monkeys about 20 million years ago. It must be noted that in certain faiths and cultures, human tails are worshipped as they are considered to be holy.

