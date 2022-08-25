Mumbai, August 25: In a bizarre incident, a 3-year-old girl who was declared dead woke up during her funeral before she was officially declared dead. Interestingly, the girl was declared dead earlier after doctors mistakenly presumed that her dead the first time. The alleged incident took place on August 17 in Mexico. The deceased has been identified as Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza.

After the incident, Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza's mother Mary Jane Mendoza accused the local hospital of negligence and informed her that her daughter has died. According to various media reports, the child was rushed to a pediatrician in her hometown Villa de Ramos after she complained of stomach pains, vomiting, and fever.

However, the doctor advised the family to take the child to a hospital in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí where she can be treated for dehydration. At the hospital, doctors placed a cold towel over Camila's body to lower her body temperature. They also tracked her oxygen levels by using a pulse oximeter. Later, she was released from the hospital after the doctor recommended paracetamol, however, her condition started derioratingting.

Following this, she was shown to another doctor who instructed Mary to feed her child fruits and water. The doctor also prescribed a different medication. Despite the medication, Camila's vomiting continued and she was rushed to an emergency room on the advice of another doctor.

At the hospital, Camila breathed her last even after doctors put her intravenous fluids. Later, they asked her mother to let her daughter rest in peace. As per reports, the doctors declared Camila dead and mentioned dehydration as the cause of death. The next day at the funeral, Mary and a few others noticed Camila moving her eyes. Shockingly, they learned that she had a pulse. However, her journey to the hospital was short-lived when doctors tried to revive her but failed. They declared her dead officially.

