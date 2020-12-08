Kathmandu, December 8: The height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest was revised on Tuesday. Mount Everest's height increased by 0.86 metres. The announcement was made by the Department of Survey in a virtual programme attended by Nepali and Chinese officials, reports The Himalayan Times newspaper. The newly-measured height is 8,848.86 metres. Mount Everest Day 2020: Stunning Pics of World's Highest Mountain That Will Mesmerise You.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi attended the event. Nepal's Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal was also present .

Tweet by ANI:

8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest, Nepal's Foreign Minister announces. pic.twitter.com/Fnxh1liY98 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

The previous height of the mountain, 8,848 metres,. It was measured in 1954 by the Survey of India. Nepal decided to re-measure the peak after speculations that the widely accepted figure might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake.

Nepal government officials coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the mountain's height. Kathmandu and Beijing had agreed to jointly announce the revised height during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal in 2019.

