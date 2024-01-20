New York, January 20: A mother in New Jersey in the US killed her husband and two young daughters before shooting herself. The murder-suicide was carried out by Andrea Alarcon (32), who used a gun to end the lives of her 51-year-old spouse, Ruben Alarcon, and their children, Scarlett (9) and Emma (6).

According to a report published by the New York Post, the family was found dead with bullet wounds in their home on Lincrest Terrace in Union, where they had lived for 15 years. The gruesome discovery was made by local authorities who came to the house around 10:30 am on Wednesday to deliver an eviction notice. The family had lost their property in a sheriff’s sale for $322,000 in November and had 60 days to move out. US Shocker: Man Stabs Neighbour to Death Following Feud Over Loud Snoring in Pennsylvania, Arrested.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel issued a statement, saying, “There are no words that can heal or make sense of such tragedies to the public. We send our condolences to the family and friends of the victims and to the entire Union community in this difficult time.” Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly described the incident as “a deeply tragic event that has rocked our community.” He added, “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

The community was shocked by the news, and some neighbours said they had not seen any signs of life at the Alarcon house for days. One neighbour said they did not even know the family had children. US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Kills Boyfriend’s Baby Girl by Force-Feeding Her Metal Screws, Batteries and Nail Paint Remover in Pennsylvania, Held.

In another incident, a man shot and killed his wife on Christmas Day before turning the gun on himself, leaving three young sisters without their parents, according to Houston police. The incident happened just after 10:15 pm on Grasilla Drive in a neighbourhood south of Highway 90 in Houston, Texas. According to police, the man, 43, and the woman, 34, were found dead inside an upstairs bedroom inside their home. Investigators believe the man shot the woman several times before killing himself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).