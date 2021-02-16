Naypyidaw, February 16: The Myanmar’s military on Tuesday refused any coup in the country, adding that its actions were justified as a fraud in general elections of November 2020 was not addressed. Addressing the first news conference since the 'coup' the spokesperson of the current ruling council, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun reportedly said that the power will be restored to the government elected in the new election.

“Our objective is to hold an election and hand power to the winning party,” Brigadier Tun said as reported by Reuters. However, the military has not announced any date for new election. Myanmar is currently under a state of emergency for an year, ouster of ruling government by the military earlier this month.Myanmar Coup: Aide of Aung San Suu Kyi Arrested, Joe Biden Demands Myanmar Military 'Relinquish Power', Check Latest Developments.

Myanmar's military overthrew the elected government on February 1, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the internet and cutting off flights. Following which country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint and other influential leaders have also been detained. Parliament and other state institutions have also been taken over by the military. Myanmar Partially Restores Internet Services Days After Military Coup, Say Reports.

The coup resulted soon afterthe military who had refused to accept the results of general election held on November 8 last year, wherein Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won majority by winning over 83 per cent of the total seats available, threatened to take action if the Parliament approves of the new government. It had earlier sought Supreme Court's intervention in the same.

