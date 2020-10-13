Baku, October 13: Almost two days after the ceasefire came into effect between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, both the countries accused each other of heavy shelling. According to a report published in Sputnik News, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of Shelling Its Western Agdam Region. Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute: Ceasefire Comes Into Effect in Disputed Region Under Armenia-Azerbaijan Deal.

Armenia also made similar allegations. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian on Monday said that Azerbaijani forces were intensively shelling the southern front of the disputed territory. The ceasefire came into effect in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday. The peace deal was brokered by Russia on Friday, Both the countries agreed to start "substantive" talks over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Civilian Death Toll from Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh Rises to 31.

Fighting broke out on September 27 in the region, which is located within Azerbaijan and under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces. Notably, the area is mostly governed by the Republic of Artsakh, a de facto independent state with an Armenian ethnic majority.

It is some of the worst in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end of a war in 1994. As per reports, at least 300 people were killed due to the clashes. The international community had urged both Armenia and Azerbaijan for negotiations to bring peace in the area. Azerbaijan and Armenia have also imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).