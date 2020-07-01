Kathmandu, July 1: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's health deteriorated on Wednesday following which, he was taken to Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu. According to a tweet by ANI, Oli was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. According to a latest update, PM's Press Advisor Surya Thapa said the Prime Minister has returned from the hospital after a check-up.

In March this year, Oli successfully underwent his second kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Kathmandu. The first was performed in India in 2007, after both his kidneys failed. The 68-year-old Nepalese PM's condition was stable and kept under medical supervision at a post-operative ward in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu, reports said.

Here's the tweet:

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned from Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after a check-up: PM's Press Advisor Surya Thapa https://t.co/2wJU2Zdx1A — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Oli, more commonly known as KP Sharma Oli, is a Nepalese politician and the current Prime Minister of Nepal. Oli previously served as prime minister from 11 October 2015 to 3 August 2016 and was the first elected prime minister under the newly adopted Constitution of Nepal.

According to a report by Times Now, Oli had called for an urgent Cabinet meeting on Wednesday as pressure mounted on him to put in his resignation. The pressure comes after top leaders from the ruling Nepal Communist Party slammed his government’s decision to redraw Nepal’s political map. On Tuesday, Nepal’s opposition Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) staged nationwide protests against the government’s new citizenship Bill claiming that it targeted Nepal's minority communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).