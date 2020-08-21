Kathmandu, August 21: The Nepal government has decided to allow international flights from September 1. "Nepal will allow international flights from September 1 with some restrictive measures and conditions," the government spokesperson Yubaraj Khatiwada said on Friday. The decision came amid a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths. Nepal on Friday reported 11 more Covid-19-related deaths, highest in a single day, taking the fatalities to 137.

Meanwhile, with 838 new infections in the last 24 hours, the national tally has reached 30,483. So far, 18,214 individuals have made successful recoveries after being diagnosed with Covid-19. According to the ministry, 250 Covid patients were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 12,132 active infections in the country.

On July 20, Nepal's cabinet had decided to resume domestic and international flights which have remained suspended since March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from August 17 along with the decision of lifting the lockdown. Lord Ram Not Indian but Nepali, Real Ayodhya Located in Nepal, Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

However, the government on August 11 announced to extend the suspension of domestic and international flights as well as public transport until August 31. The flight suspension was extended amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation since the nearly four-month-long lockdown was lifted on July 22.

