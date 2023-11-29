New York, November 29: A teenage boy and a man were shot and injured in a moving subway train in New York City, local media reported. The incident took place at a Manhattan-bound C train in Brooklyn at around 5.40 p.m. on Tuesday evening after a fight among straphangers which did not cause any large-scale panic among commuters, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the shooting resulted in inconvenience to passengers for around two hours while police investigated the scene. Both of the victims were in a stable condition and rushed to hospitals. Texas Shooting Video: Multiple People Including Minors Shot at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland, Suspect at Large.

But the gunman remains at large. New York recorded over 900 shooting incidents including 308 ones in Brooklyn as of November 8, according to the New York Police Department. US Shooting: Person Shot at in Lobby of New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital Dies.

In April 2022, a man named Frank James shot ten commuters on a subway in Brooklyn, which was widely reported and stoked fears of gun violence.

