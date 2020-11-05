Pyongyang, November 5: The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has enacted two new laws banning smoking in public places and asking businesses to take on extra land, energy, and cost-saving practices, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Top members of the DPRK's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) Presidium, held a meeting on Wednesday and adopted the two laws. North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places to Help People With 'Hygienic Living Environment': Reports.

The DPRK has high rates of smoking, with 43.9 per cent of male population smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organisation.