Pyongyang, October 10: At the military parade organised in Pyongyang on Saturday, North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un reportedly unveiled giant new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Although the state-owned media was yet to confirm, reports citing analysts in Seoul claimed that the ICBMs were displayed. North Korea Military Parade 2020: In Keynote Speech, Kim Jong-Un Reiterates Claim of 'No COVID-19 Infection' in Country.

The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, was held shortly after the dawn without any prior announcement before the international media. Edited videos aired hours later by state broadcaster NK News.

Update by AFP

#BREAKING North Korea shows off giant new ICBMs at parade: analysts pic.twitter.com/eFPAe0F8w5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 10, 2020

Ahead of the parade, speculations were rife that North Korea would be unveiling fresh ICBMs in a bid to send out a message to the adversarial nations. Kim, in the speech that was broadcasted by the state media, said he "would continue to strengthen the military".

In his keynote address, the North Korean leader also highlighted his country's "success" in battling COVID-19. He claimed to be grateful that there "was not a single case" of coronavirus in the isolated country to this date, despite the disease which originated from neighbouring China sweeping most parts of the world.

The Supreme Leader also expressed optimism of fulfilling his economic growth plan, which has been derailed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and international sanctions slapped by the United States.

