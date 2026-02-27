Pakistan Afghanistan War: Islamabad Declares ‘Open War’ on Taliban, Bombs Kabul and Kandahar

New Delhi, February 27: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiralled dramatically after Islamabad declared “open war” on the Taliban-led government following fresh cross-border clashes and retaliatory airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced the escalation on X, stating that Pakistan’s “patience has reached its limit,” signalling a major deterioration in ties between the two neighbours.

Airstrikes Rock Kabul, Kandahar

At least three explosions were heard in Kabul on Friday, hours after Afghan forces launched cross-border attacks on Pakistani troops. The Taliban government claimed the assault was retaliation for earlier Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan border regions.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan carried out strikes not only in Kabul but also in Kandahar and Paktia province. Afghan officials reported eight of their soldiers were killed during the land offensive. Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Afghan Forces Kill 55 Pakistani Soldiers, Pakistan Retaliates With Operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, an Afghan official in Nangarhar province confirmed that a mortar shell hit a refugee camp near the Torkham border crossing, injuring seven civilians, including a woman in critical condition.

Pakistan Strikes Kabul and Kandahar

Big Breaking News पाकिस्तान के सरकारी मीडिया ने कन्फर्म किया है कि पाकिस्तानी एयर फ़ोर्स ने आज रात ऑपरेशन ‘ग़ज़ब लिल हक़’ के तहत राजधानी काबुल और अफ़गानिस्तान के कई दूसरे इलाकों में तालिबान की मिलिट्री ठिकानों पर कई हमले किए। दावे के मुताबिक़ इस ऑपरेशन के तहत, पाकिस्तान की एयर… pic.twitter.com/wL77q5u4HB — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) February 26, 2026

Pakistan Launches ‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Afghan Taliban defence targets were struck in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia under an operation named “Ghazab lil-Haq.” Pakistani state media claimed two brigade headquarters were destroyed in Kabul, along with a corps headquarters and ammunition depot in Kandahar.

Islamabad dismissed Afghan claims that Pakistani army posts were captured and described the Taliban’s actions as “unprovoked firing.” Pakistan-Afghanistan Crisis: Islamabad Airstrikes Kill Over 80 Across Three Afghan Provinces, Security Sources Claim.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the Taliban for allegedly targeting civilians, calling the attack a “despicable attempt” and vowing serious consequences.

Rising Casualties, Fragile Ceasefire

Both sides claim heavy losses. Pakistani media reported that two Pakistani security personnel were killed, while 133 Afghan Taliban operatives died in the clashes. Afghan authorities, however, have not confirmed those figures.

The renewed violence has cast serious doubt over a Qatar-mediated ceasefire that was already under strain after months of border tensions.

With the Afghanistan-Pakistan border largely closed since October, except for limited crossings by returnees, the latest escalation raises fears of a broader regional conflict.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 07:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).