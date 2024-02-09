Islamabad, February 9: Even as PTI-backed candidates have won many seats in the general elections, PML(N) on Friday claimed to have the majority in the National Assembly. PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar stressed that some media channels are "misleading" and "misguiding" the public. "PML-N was currently the single largest political party," he told Geo News. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif Casts Vote at Polling Station in Lahore (Watch Video).

PML (N) leader and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won both National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, ARY news reported. Shehbaz's brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif defeated PTI-backed Yasmin Rashid. Nawaz's daughter and PML(N) chief organiser, who also won the election, said contrary to the "false perception", her party is emerging as the single largest party in Centre and Punjab province. Pakistan Election Results 2024: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wins National and Provincial Assembly Seats in Lahore With 63,953 Votes, Counting Underway.

She said the PML-N supremo will deliver victory speech once final results are out. Taking to X, she posted: "As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PMLN, Alhamdolillah emerging as the single largest party in centre and in Punjab. Some results awaited. MNS will head to PMLN HQ for the victory speech as soon as final results are received. Insha'Allah. Stay tuned."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).