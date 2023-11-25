Islamabad, November 25: At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported. However, the fire department said that the blaze at RJ shopping mall claimed nine lives, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying by Samaa TV. Reading Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at High-Rise Building in UK, Viral Clip Shows Worker Being Saved With Help of Crane As Black Smoke Covers Skies

Around 30 people have been evacuated and injured have been rushed to hospital, said District East Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Shaikh. The Fire and Rescue spokesperson said in a statement that they got information about the incident at 6:30 a.m, after which eight fire tenders, two snorkels and two bowsers were sent to the spot. Six Members of a Family Killed, Two Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in House in Philippines

Fire in Karachi Shopping Mall

#Karachi: A fire broke out in a shopping mall near Dalmia on Rashid Minhas Road. The fire is on the roof of the shopping mall, and 2 fire brigade vehicles are busy extinguishing the fire. Traffic may be affected in the area. #rjshoppingmall #guslhaneiqbal .#Karachi #Update; pic.twitter.com/oOOVF9Ikks — JERRY ❤️👑🤙🏻 (@SyedEbadali18) November 25, 2023

At least 8 people lost their lives and 7 other fell unconscious when a fire broke in a RJ shopping mall at Rashid Minhas Road, #Karachi #RJShoppingMall https://t.co/7bcuvPRp8j pic.twitter.com/2gSL8C2KSz — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) November 25, 2023

The inferno has been put out and the cooling process was under way. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after completion of rescue operation, Altaf Shaikh was quoted as saying by Dawn.

