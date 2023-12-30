New Delhi, December 30: Pakistan army on Saturday said that they have killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District, media reports said. “An intense exchange of fire took place during the operation and five terrorists, including their commander, Rahzaib Khuray, were sent to hell,” reports quoting Pakistan military’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Terror Attack in Pakistan: 23 Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Target Army Checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan (Watch Videos)

It said that the terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and targeted killings of civilians. ISPR has said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation. Pakistan: Six Terrorists, One Soldier Killed in Clash With Security Forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Media reports said that Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year.

