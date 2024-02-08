Islamabad, February 8: Polling for Pakistan general elections began on Thursday at 90,000 polling stations across the country amid tight security. The polling began at 8:00 a.m. local time and will end at 5 p.m.

Minutes before polling began, mobile internet services were temporarily suspended across the country, Dawn reported. "The step has been taken due to recent surge in terrorist activities," the country's interior ministry said, Pakistan General Elections 2024: Allegations of Rigging Emerge As Voting for General Polls Continue.

Islamabad police said security is in place and polling stations are being manned since Wednesday morning. Polling for the four provincial assemblies is being held on the same day. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Interior Ministry Temporarily Suspends Mobile Services Across Country Due to Deteriorating Security Situation.

Voting Underway in Pakistan:

Over 128 million people, or more than half of the country's total population, are eligible to vote in the general elections. Elections were to be held for 266 seats in the lower house, but the elections for one of the seats had been postponed due to the death of a candidate, according to the ECP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).