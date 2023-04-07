Delhi, April 7: Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country’s gas supply cannot be guaranteed 24 hours a day, seven days a week to masses due to the depleting reserve in most parts of the country. Speaking at a press conference, Malik said that the gas load-shedding would end during sehri and iftar.

The News International quoted Malik as saying that “We cannot provide gas 24 hours as our reserves have dropped.” He further said that the gas bill of the rich and poor has been separated. The rich people will have to pay more now. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Admits Pakistan Unable To Get Kashmir Attention at UN.

Pakistan has been experiencing insufficient supply and load-shedding already, as the country is significantly reliant on natural gas and energy. It is important to note that the announcement came during Ramadan, which generally calls for energy and gas usage, especially at the time of Iftaar. Pakistan Crisis: Government Putting Up Brave Face Amid Deadlock Over IMF Bailout, Says Report.

The minister’s statement comes after suspension of supplies to industries and power plants was announced by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) last week amid a low supply of gas.

The SSGC had said that due to reduced supply, there has been a decrease in the volume of gas in pipelines. Reacting to the statement of SSGC, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called for immediate action by the government over the gas supply shortage which people in Karachi are facing. The KCCI further said that without gas, industries cannot function and will be forced to stop production

The issue of gas load-shedding in Karachi caught Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attention recently, and he directed relevant officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity. Sharif had said that the gas delivery process should be monitored and that no neglect should be tolerated.

