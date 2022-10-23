Peshawar, October 23: There has been a huge uproar after a dance program in a medical college in Pakistan. The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has issued a notice to the NCS University of Peshawar after a video of a dance event went viral on social media. In a press note, the university termed the incident as "immoral" and sought a response from the NCS director.

As per reports in local media, the dance took place on the last day of the three-day Hunar Mela held on the campus of the university. A video shared on social media showed a girl singing and dancing on stage. After which the user criticised this event and asked about the need for such events in the country. Pakistan Removed From FATF Grey List, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Congratulates Pakistanis

Following the outcry, KMU issued a show-cause notice to the private university, asking it to explain its position within three days regarding the "immoral" activity being conducted on its campus. Pakistan Must Continue To Take ‘Credible’, ‘Verifiable’ Action Against Terrorism, Says Arindam Bagchi on FATF Decision

In a letter dated 20 October 2022, KMU, with which the NCS is affiliated, said it took the incident seriously after a video of a young girl dancing at a college function went viral on social media. It said “Conducting such activities with the logo and the name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and sanctity of institutes during the curricular and co-curricular activities.”

