Vishwa Ma'ali also known as Mali often referred to as the "world's saddest elephant" by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has died at the Manila zoo in Philippines. The 43-year-old elephant (though her exact age is unknown) passed away on Tuesday, November 28. The Asian tusker acquired the nickname because she was the sole captive elephant in the Philippines, and lived alone at the zoo for decades. As per BBC report, Mali was gifted to the Philippine's former first lady Imelda Marcos by the Sri Lankan government in 1981 when she was only 11 months old. Since then, she has lived in the Manila Zoo and was the centre of attraction for decades. Despite widespread global campaigns advocating for the elephant's relocation due to concerns about her solitary life and the treatment by zoo authorities, she spent a solitary life for several decades in the zoo. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna took to her social media and posted a video of Mali announcing her death. Assam: Wild Elephant Dies After Being Hit by Passenger Train in Biswanath District.

'World's Saddest Elephant' Mani No More:

Rest in Peace, Mali the Elephant 💔 The world is mourning the death of Mali who spent decades alone at the Manila Zoo 😔🌹 https://t.co/BJWmCAakJA pic.twitter.com/DCb5UaA9pE — PETA (@peta) November 29, 2023

