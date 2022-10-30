Mumbai, October 30: In what can be seen as a deadly disease, pigeons in United Kingdom have now become target of a new illness called the Pigeon Paramyxovirus (PPMV). According to reports, pigeons across UK including Jersey have allegedly turned into "zombies". Reports suggest that the pigeons suffered twisted necks after contracting a mysterious ailment.

The PPMV is also known as the Newcastle's Disease. According to reports, the new disease in pigeons results in neurological symptoms which include trembling of wings and a violently twisted neck for the bird. Houdini, Escaped 7-Foot-Long King Cobra, Crawls Back by Itself to Its Home in Swedish Zoo.

Watch Video of PPMV Bird Survivor

What Is Pigeon Paramyxovirus (PPMV) or Newcastle’s Disease?

As per reports, pigeons affected by the Newcastle's Disease are unable to move or fly. Besides, the affected pigeons also have green feces. Shockingly, the PPMV disease is said to be fatal for pigeons. Experts suggest that the PPMV disease have neurological symptoms ranging from twisted neck to circling and the inability to stand or move. Reportedly, pigeons with the PPMV disease in Jersey had to be euthanised.

Which Birds Can Get Affected by the Pigeon Paramyxovirus (PPMV) or Newcastle's Disease?

Speaking to the Economic Times, a JSPCA Animal Shelter spokesperson said that the symptoms of PPMV are signs of pigeon paramyxovirus which not only affect pigeons but also poultry and doves. However, it must be noted that the Paramyxovirus disease does not affect wild birds. The PPMV disease only affects pigeons, poultry and doves. Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush: Party-Goers Seen Dancing and Singing in Front of Ambulances During Seoul Halloween Stampede.

Is PPMV Highly Infectious?

Reportedly, several pigeons died within a few days after being infected with the PPMV disease. Surprisingly, the Paramyxovirus is a highly infectious which is said to spread through the feces and other excretions of the affected birds. Reports also said that those birds which survive the PPMV virus will become a threat to other birds.

Does Pigeon Paramyxovirus Affect Humans?

It must be noted that the Pigeon paramyxovirus (PPMV) is an animal disease which usually affects pigeons. Normally, it does not affect human beings.

