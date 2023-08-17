Panama, August 17: In a tragic incident on a LATAM Airlines flight, a pilot collapsed and died in the bathroom, prompting a swift emergency landing in Panama. The pilot, identified as Ivan Andaur, 56, was at the helm of the commercial flight travelling from Miami to Chile with 271 passengers on board. According to multiple reports, the situation occurred three hours into the flight, when the pilot started to feel unwell.

Despite receiving emergency treatment from the crew, including the efforts of a nurse, two doctors, and another nurse, the pilot could not be revived. In an attempt to save Andaur's life, the co-pilots executed an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. However, the medical experts who rushed to his aid declared him dead upon landing.

The nurse involved, identified as Isadora, blamed the lack of necessary medical supplies to carry out effective resuscitation efforts. She emphasised the need for improved protocols in cases of health emergencies where vital resources are essential for potential life-saving interventions. LATAM Airlines Group acknowledged the tragic incident, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of their experienced pilot.

"During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot," the airline stated. Upon landing, passengers onboard the flight were asked to evacuate, and hotel rooms were booked for them in Panama City. The flight, which was initially bound for Santiago, Chile, continued its journey the following day after the emergency landing.

