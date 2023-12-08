Riyadh, December 8: A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA fighter jet reportedly crashed during a routine training mission, killing all crew members on board. US Plane Crash: Osprey Military Aircraft With Eight Aboard Crashes off Japanese Island of Yakushima in Kagoshima

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki confirmed that the incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday during a routine training mission from the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the eastern town of Dhahran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

An investigation into the crash was underway, the spokesperson added. The crash killed two crew members on board, reported the Saudi Gazette website.

