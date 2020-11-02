UK, November 2: Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported on Sunday, citing Kensington Palace sources. He kept his diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country, the newspaper reported.

The diagnosis came in the same month that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that was hospitalised in an intensive care unit after testing positive for the virus. Johnson reportedly later revealed that his infection was so serious that he'd needed "litres and litres of oxygen" to stay alive. Doctors were preparing to announce his death, he had said. UK Announces Month-Long Lockdown as COVID-19 Tally Crosses One Million Mark.

Prince William Contracted coronavirus in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles:

Britain’s Prince William (file pic) contracted #COVID19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported on Sunday, citing Kensington Palace sources. He kept his diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country, newspaper reported: Reuters pic.twitter.com/y5EkCzxPjD — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the latest stay-at-home rules for England, to take effect from Thursday and last until at least December 2, during a 10 Downing Street briefing on Saturday evening. The decision was taken after COVID-19 tally in the country crossed the grim mark of 1 million cases.

The UK prime minister stressed that a complete lockdown was the only answer to prevent the overrunning of the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which would be a “medical and moral disaster” beyond the raw loss of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).