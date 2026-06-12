Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies: Thai Princess Passes Away After More Than 3 Years in Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and one of the most prominent members of the Thai royal family, has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma, the royal household announced on Friday.

The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 after collapsing while exercising her dogs. Doctors later attributed the incident to a severely irregular heartbeat caused by a mycoplasma infection that affected her heart.

Announcing her death, the palace said: "The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," adding that she passed away at 19:48 local time on Thursday at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn Hospital. Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand Princess Unconscious For Nearly 3 Years Suffers Severe Blood Infection, Royal Palace Issues Update.

Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Widely respected for her academic achievements and public service, she trained as a lawyer and earned two postgraduate degrees from Cornell University in the United States.

She began her professional career at Thailand's mission to the United Nations in New York before returning home to serve in the Attorney-General's Office. Between 2012 and 2014, she served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria, where she developed close ties with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies: Thai Princess Passes Away at 47 in Bangkok Hospital, Palace Confirms.

The princess became a prominent advocate for legal and prison reform, particularly focusing on women in the criminal justice system. She later served as the UNODC's Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia and frequently highlighted issues affecting vulnerable female inmates.

In 2021, King Vajiralongkorn appointed her chief of staff in his private bodyguard unit and granted her the rank of general, reflecting the trust and responsibility she held within the royal establishment.

Her death has also renewed attention on Thailand's royal succession. King Vajiralongkorn, 73, has not formally named an heir. While Thai tradition favors a male successor, constitutional provisions allow a woman to ascend the throne.

For many royal observers, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was viewed as a capable and influential figure who could have played a significant role in Thailand's future monarchy. Her passing leaves unanswered questions about the royal succession and marks the loss of one of the kingdom's most accomplished royal figures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).