Sydney, December 31: A Qantas flight QF46 from Bali to Melbourne was disrupted by a 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to stab some passengers and a crew member. The man was reportedly agitated and loud before he went berserk. The man was pinned down by the cabin crew as they restrained him after allegedly attacking a crew member on Qantas flight QF46 between Bali and Melbourne.

According to the New York Post report, a passenger said, “He attacked two or three of the other passengers and they subdued him. Everyone was sleeping and suddenly this guy just jumped up and started screaming and everyone was scared.” Online videos showed the man being wrestled and pinned down by other passengers and a crew member. “I’ve never seen anything like this before…Some guy shouting ‘I’m going to stab you’ while charging at the poor air hostess,” read the caption of one video on social media. Spirit Airlines Issues Apology for Mistakenly Placing Unaccompanied Child on Wrong Flight During Holiday Season Travel Rush.

The man was detained by airport police after the plane landed. Qantas said in a statement that they prioritised the safety of their customers and crew and had no tolerance for violent or abusive behaviour. They also said they were cooperating with the authorities who met the plane in Melbourne.

A similar incident happened last month on a Frontier Airlines flight from Houston to Denver. A woman had a meltdown and fought with the crew and passengers who tried to calm her down. She broke free and climbed over several seats in the cabin. She yelled, “Stop pulling on my arm. Stop blocking me! I’ve been f***ing kidnapped!” as she hit an airline employee. Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing on Singapore Airport Runway After Plane’s Engine Catches Fire, Video Shows Cabin Filled With Smoke and Terrified Passengers.

The plane had to land in Dallas to remove the woman, Fox News reported. A police officer boarded the plane and took the woman away. The video of the incident went viral online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2023 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).