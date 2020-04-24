Ramadan 2020 Begins in Most of Islamic World Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Festivities Dampened, Holiest Sites Shut

Mosque by riverfront in Gaza | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Riyadh, April 23: The new moon was sighted in most parts of the Islamic world, along with Europe and North America which house sizeable number of Muslims, leading to the start of Ramadan ul Kareem. During the course of holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, remain steadfast in their prayers and offer zakat or charity. The three practices are obligatory for all Islamic believers during the holy month. Pakistan's Mosques to Remain Open For Friday Congregational Prayers and Taraweeh as Imran Khan Govt Defies Worldwide COVID-19 Curbs.

Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan in the Indian subcontinent, hold special significance for those adhering to the faith of Islam. Several festivities including the taraweeh prayers at night, and the mass iftars (evening break fast meals) and suhoor (pre-dawn meals) are associated with the month. It is also the time when Muslims reunite with their brethren, families and friends. The festivities this year has been dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the virus outbreak - which has infected nearly 2,700,000 persons so far across the globe and claimed over 188,000 lives - several countries are under a state of lockdown. The Islamic nations are no exception, with almost all Muslim-majority nations announcing a closure on mosques, shrines and other holy places.

Saudi Arabia, where the two holiest sites of Islam - Kaaba in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi (Prophet's Mosque) in Madinah - is also under a heightened state of shutdown due to the threat posed by coronavirus. With over 11,000 confirmed cases in the nation, the authorities have decided neither to open the two holy sites for Ramadan nor allow congregational prayers to take place in other mosques.

The Saudi Interior Ministry, on Monday, announced that the curfew-like restrictions will remain but certain relaxations will be allowed from 9 am to 5 pm. Similarly, the neighbouring nations of UAE and Iran have also decided to keep the mosques and other holy sites closed, and regulate the market hours, throughout the month.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a special message issued to the nation ahead of Ramadan, urged them to "not to neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness".

The congregational prayers have also been suspended in Malaysia and Indonesia, the two Muslim majority nations in Southeast Asia which are now reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. India, where Muslims are the second-most numbered religious community, has also decided to keep mosques and dargahs closed till further orders.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories Muhammad Hussein said he was pained to announce prayer restrictions during Ramadan at the holy sites across the region. The Masjid al-Aqsa is also expected to remain locked throughout the month. Hussein, in his statement, also warned against formation of congregations to view the crescent, which forms the basis of start to the holy month.

The restrictions imposed by the Muslim and non-Muslim nations are in accordance to the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health body has urged countries to "stop large numbers of people gathering in places associated with Ramadan activities, such as entertainment venues, markets and shops".

One exception to the list of Islamic nations who have barred congregational prayers is Pakistan. Despite facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the nationwide tally crossing the 10,000-mark, the government has decided to keep the mosques open for taraweeh and Friday congregational prayers. The Imran Khan government issued a list of directives, which allows prayers to be held in registered mosques under social-distancing measures. Only minors and those aged above 50 are barred from visiting the mosques.