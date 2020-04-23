London/Istanbul, April 23: The 29th crescent of Islamic month Shaban would be attempted to be sighted in several parts of the world today, including the United Kingdom (UK), the United States and Canada. The Muslim-majority nations of Europe, including Turkey, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo and autonomous region of Chechnya will also convene a meeting of their moon sighting committees. Stay tuned here for the live news updates on Ramadan moon sighting from the West and island-nation of Sri Lanka. Ramadan Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates on April 23, 2020.

A decision to be taken by these countries would also be influenced on the announcement to be made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The country had rejigged its Umm al-Qura calendar last night, stating that the 29th of Shaban would fall on Thursday, April 23, instead of Wednesday. The country's Supreme Court has called upon the people to look for the crescent in late afternoon. Check Update on Moon Sighting in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines and Singapore.

If the moon is sighted today, then the holy month of Ramadan would begin and the first fast would be observed from tomorrow. Throughout the month of 29 or 30 days, Muslims are duty-bound to fast from dawn to dusk. Also referred to as sawm in Arabic, fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is exempted only for children and those suffering from health-related ailments.

The month of fasting is followed by Eid al-Fitr, which is one among the two major festivals celebrated in Islam. The festivities of Ramadan, as well as Eid, will be dampened this year due to the breakout of novel coronavirus. Mosques in most parts of the world will remain closed, with neither the iftar meals nor taraweeh prayers to be organised. Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh announced that the Eid prayers would also be offered at homes.