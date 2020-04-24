Ramzan 2020: Bangladesh Government Bans Iftar Gatherings During Muslim Holy Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Iftar | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dhaka, April 24: The Bangladesh government has banned Iftar gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was reported on Friday.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in a statement on Friday morning, reports bdnews24

In order to maintain social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic, no individuals or institutions will be allowed to arrange or participate in any gathering over Iftar, it said. Ramzan 2020: New York City to Provide 500,000 Free Halal Meals to Muslims.

Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order, according to the Ministry.

Bangladesh has confirmed seven more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death count to 127.

The tally of confirmed cases reached 4,186 in the same period after another 414 people tested positive, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Thursday.