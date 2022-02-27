Kiev, February 27: An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

As per sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning, Xinhua reported citing Ukrinform news agency. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine Moves ICJ Against Russia; Special UNSC Session on Ukraine to be Held At 1:30 AM IST on February 28.

There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast.

