Washington, November 4: Sarah McBride has become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the US after winning her Delaware state Senate race. McBride has tweeted, "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too. As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families."

Sarah McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to represent Delaware's 1st Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who did not seek re-election after 44 years. US Presidential Election 2020 Results Live News Updates

According to reports, McBride played a crucial role in the fight for protection for LGBTQ rights and anti-discrimination measures in Delaware. She also lobbied and supported the Equality Act which Democrat Joe Biden has promised to pass within 100 days if he is elected as the next American president.

