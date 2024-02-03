Paisley, February 3: Just a few days after writing off his symptoms as a mere backache, a 21-year-old, unfortunately, passed away after receiving a diagnosis of a severe and aggressive form of cancer. Gerald Green, a resident of Paisley, Scotland, first thought that his suffering was brought on by the need for a new bed. However, when he started vomiting and coughing up blood, his situation got worse. On January 19, Paula, Green's mother, became worried and hurried him to the Royal Alexandra Hospital. After determining that he had acute anaemia, the doctors operated to remove his kidneys.

In a shocking turn of events, Green's respiration stopped during the treatment, necessitating resuscitation and an induced coma in a last-ditch effort to preserve his life. Down With Cancer, 10-Year-Old Girl ‘Marries’ Childhood Sweetheart 12 Days Before Dying of Leukemia in US.

Green underwent a week of tests following his coma awakening before learning the heartbreaking news that he had cancer. His admission to St. Vincent's Hospice was due to the disease's aggressiveness. Sadly, Gerald Green passed away on January 30, only a few hours after being hospitalised.

Ailley Colquhoun, Green's cousin, told the Daily Record, "It was so quick, it's hard to believe that he's actually gone. We're all stunned." Cancer Cases in Under-50s Jump Drastically Worldwide: Study.

Gerald was sent to the hospital right away by my aunt Paula, who discovered that he had been concealing the fact that he was unwell with blood in his stomach. We're encouraging anyone who has any symptoms similar to his to be checked out right away before it's too late, she added. Since the illness had already spread throughout Gerald's body, the heartbroken family was informed that "there was nothing they could do for Gerald."

