Beijing, August 1: Four thrill-seekers met a tragic end as they died of thirst in the harsh desert conditions of the "Sea of Death" in north-western China. The incident occurred in the Xinjiang Lop Nur Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, where the group attempted to cross the dry lake on July 22. Unfortunately, they were ill-prepared for the extreme conditions that lay ahead. Venturing into the nature reserve without proper authorisation, the adventure-seekers soon got lost in the vast expanse.

According to the Mirror reports, their vehicle, at the end of a self-organised convoy, broke down, leaving them stranded in scorching temperatures of around 70 degrees Celsius. The rest of the group returned safely and reported the missing vehicle to local authorities on July 26. A subsequent search and rescue operation located the vehicle on July 27. Two men and a woman were found dead inside, while the fourth person was missing. A dedicated rescue team was mobilised to find the missing man, and on the night of July 29, they discovered his lifeless body in the sand. China Tornado Videos: Huge Typhoon Strikes Liaoning Province.

Four Tourists Die of Thirst in 'Sea of Death' in China:

One vehicle🚗, carrying four passengers, of a convoy was reported missing last Wednesday while crossing the Lop Nur Wild Camel National Nature Reserve in Northwest China's #Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The nine-vehicle convoy set out from Dunhuang in Northwest #China's Gansu… pic.twitter.com/62UGW0E6mV — DragonTV🚀䒕雅official (@ShanghaiEye) August 1, 2023

Evidently, after the vehicle broke down, he had attempted to seek help on foot while the others stayed behind, hoping for rescue. The Lop Nur National Wild Camel Nature Reserve, covering an expansive 26,000 square miles, poses significant dangers during the summer months, with surface temperatures soaring to 80 degrees Celsius. The loose sand in the desert can easily trap vehicles, making it a treacherous experience without proper equipment and ample food and water supplies. Moreover, the reserve is strictly off-limits to tourists, who are allowed entry only with special permission. China Stabbing Video: Man With Knife Murders Six People Including Kids at Kindergarten in Lianjiang, Arrested; Disturbing Visuals Surface.

This is due to its status as one of the last remaining habitats of the critically endangered Wild Bactrian camel. Local authorities emphasise the need to protect the area's precious wildlife, which has shown signs of recovery in recent years. Officials strongly caution against unauthorised entry, citing both personal safety concerns and the potential harm to the delicate ecological environment of the reserve. Visitors are urged to obtain proper consent and communicate with relevant authorities to ensure a safe and responsible regional experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).