Santiago, February 7: Chile's former President Sebastian Pinera has died, at the age of 74, when his private helicopter crashed in the south of the country, his office confirmed. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 112 in Vina Del Mar As Officials Struggle To Contain Forest Fires.

Chile's Interior Minister said that four people had been involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. While three people survived, the former President was killed. The army recovered his body, the BBC reported. Chile Wildfire: Forest Fires Rage On in Central Chile Killing at Least 64; Over 1,600 People Left Without Homes.

Pinera was a conservative politician who led Chile from 2010 to 2014, and again from 2018 until last year. He was also a billionaire businessman, one of the richest men in Chile.

