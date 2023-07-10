London, July 10: A UK nurse has been dismissed from her job after it was discovered that she had engaged in a year-long affair with a patient, which ended tragically when the patient died following a sexual encounter in the hospital's parking lot in Wrexham, Wales. According to the Fox News report, the nurse, Penelope Williams, had failed to call for an ambulance when the patient (Known as patient A) collapsed after suffering a heart attack during their late-night meeting in January 2022.

Patient A, who was receiving dialysis treatment, passed away due to heart failure and chronic kidney disease triggered by the medical episode. The incident prompted an investigation and subsequent hearing by a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness-to-practice panel. During the hearing, it was revealed that Williams had disregarded advice from colleagues who had urged her to seek immediate medical assistance. No XXX Content on OnlyFans for NSW Nurses? Nursing and Midwifery Council Asks Medical Workers To Stop Posting Explicit Content on 18+ Website.

The nurse and patient had initially met through their professional connection, with Williams assisting in the treatment of his condition. However, when emergency personnel eventually arrived at the scene, they discovered Patient A Partially undressed and unresponsive. Instead of calling for an ambulance as advised by her colleague, Williams hesitated, causing further delay in receiving the necessary medical attention. Ultimately, the colleague made the crucial call, but by the time ambulance arrived, Patient A had already passed away. UK Migrant Crossing: United Kingdom Records Highest Number of Migrants Incoming on July 7 in Single Day So Far This Year.

Williams initially provided false information to the authorities, claiming that she had met with Patient A after receiving a message from him on Facebook stating that he was feeling unwell. However, during a subsequent hearing in May, she admitted to the ongoing affair and revealed that the meeting that night was for a sexual encounter. This admission led to her ultimate dismissal from her position.

Following the case, the Nursing and Midwifery Council panel concluded that Williams had brought the nursing profession into disrepute and that her actions were incompatible with remaining on the register. The panel determined that allowing her to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the profession and the NMC as a regulatory body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).