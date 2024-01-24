New York, January 24: In the United States, a former teacher from Arkansas has admitted to having up to 30 sex encounters with a high school student. After being found guilty of bringing a juvenile across state lines for illicit sexual conduct, 33-year-old Heather Hare, who is now married, may receive a life sentence, according to a New York Post report. In 2020, Hare made headlines for the first time when her online class was cancelled due to a pandemic, and her students bid her goodbye on a television programme.

When a 17-year-old girl came forward to expose her persistent assault, she was taken into custody in April 2023. When JR, the student, arrived at Bryant High School for his senior year in 2021, he had first met Hare, he informed the authorities. US Shocker: Two School Teachers Charged With Engaging in Sex Acts With Students in Alabama.

With the juvenile victim, Hare started one-on-one counselling sessions. Eventually, she gave him her personal phone number, and they mostly spoke via Instagram and Snapchat. Hare once confided in JR that she had dreamed about having sex with them, according to US Attorney John Ray's testimony given in the court. During the 2021–2022 school year, Hare and the juvenile victim had around 20–30 sex encounters. These included many times in her Conway home, in her car, in her classroom, and in the Bryant High School parking lots, he added.

In 2022, one of the sexual encounters happened while on a field trip. J.R. said they intended to engage in sexual activity while travelling without worrying about being discovered. Hare did visit his hotel room, and the two had sex, according to White. Sexual Relationship With Student in US: Las Vegas Private School Teacher Accused of Having 4-Year Sexual Connection With Student, Says Report.

When questioned if the claim was true in court, the former teacher was seen sobbing. In a plea agreement, she also requested 13 years in jail. However, the Post said that the court has not stated if he has approved the agreement. This makes a life sentence conceivable.

