New Jersey, April 14: According to officials, a teacher from Jersey Shore in New Jersey, United States, is under fire for reportedly establishing sexual relations with a student at a nature preserve. The teenager in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township is allegedly the victim of repeated sexual assaults this year by Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Trenton, according to Monmouth County prosecutors. About 20 minutes' driving separates the school and the wildlife habitat.

According to investigators, Sawicki and the student were discovered by New Jersey Fish and Wildlife inspectors on Sunday, April 7, in "states of undress." Sex With Student in US: High School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Arizona.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by The New York Post, Sawicki reportedly acknowledged to investigators that she and the youngster had ‘unprotected’ sex for atleast five times in the 6,393-acre state-owned wildlife management area since December 2023.

According to the affidavit, the two had sex in the teen's car, in the back seat. The prosecution complaint said that the adolescent was "at least 16 but not yet 18." "This is my 7th year working at Hamilton West teaching English" the married teacher extolled her career on her since-deleted "about the teacher" page. I genuinely love getting to know the kids here and watching them grow into the greatest versions of themselves as they pursue their goals in life, she added. Sex With Student in US: Texas High School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Activity With 15-Year-Old Student Inside Classroom.

Authorities reported that Sawicki was taken into custody on Monday and is still being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution until his detention hearing the following week. The $41,000-a-year job of Sawicki was placed on administrative leave, per a statement on the district's website.

