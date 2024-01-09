Rio De Janeiro, January 9: A shark killed a young scallop diver off the coast of Mexico's Playa Tojahui in the Pacific Ocean, authorities said. The victim, 22-year-old Víctor Alejandro Soto García, was reportedly attacked by a great white shark on December 29 near Yavaros in the state of Sonora, according to media reports.

According to the CBS report, the victim sustained a significant wound on his left leg from a bite believed to be delivered by a great white shark. A group of people who were with the fisherman pulled him out of the water and attempted to revive him but to no avail. “His fellow fishermen brought his body to the Yavaros pier,” the Sonora Civil Protection Agency CEPC posted on social media. Bahamas: US Woman Killed in Shark Attack While Paddle-Boarding Off Resort on New Providence Island.

The agency said that the diver did not have an anti-shark repellent bracelet, which uses magnets or electrical pulses to scare away the sharks. The agency advised fishermen to “take the necessary precautions to do their work safely.”

The report added that shark attacks are uncommon in Mexico, but this was the third fatal incident in the Mexican waters in about a month. In mid-December, a man died, and a woman was injured by a shark or a crocodile at the Pacific resort of Zihuatanejo. In early December, a shark severely wounded a Mexican woman’s leg near the beach town of Melaque, west of the port of Manzanillo. The 26-year-old woman was lifting her child onto a floating platform when the shark attacked her, officials said then. Mexico: Woman Dies After Shark Bites Off Her Leg at Melaque Beach, Daughter Miraculously Escapes Despite Being Beside Her; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Two more people around the world also lost their lives to sharks in December. A 39-year-old surfer was killed by a shark in Maui on Dec. 30. A few weeks earlier, a shark attacked a woman from Boston who was paddle boarding with a relative in the Bahamas. Wildlife experts say that sharks usually do not mean to harm humans. The NOAA says that sharks are not a threat to humans, and only about 12 of the more than 300 shark species have been involved in attacks on humans.

