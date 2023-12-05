Nassau, December 5: A 44-year-old woman from Boston, US was mauled to death by a shark while vacationing with a man believed to be her husband in Bahamas. According to the local authorities, the duo was paddle boarding less than a mile off the western end of New Providence island on Monday, December 4, when the shark attack took place.

Authorities say that the male relative she was paddling with was left unharmed in the attack. The unnamed victim had tied the knot just a day before the incident, reported New York Post. The woman’s death is the second shark attack in the Bahamas in just under two weeks.

The US tourist was fatally wounded by the savage attack while she was relishing the balmy waters near the luxurious Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort. According to several reports, a life guard witnessed the horrifying attack from a distance and rushed for help. The duo was brought back by the guard on a boat. On reaching the shore, a CPR was administered to the woman but due to her severe injuries on hip area, upper limb and right side of the body, the woman died. Mexico: Woman Killed in Shark Attack in Melaque on Pacific Coast Near the Port of Manzanillo.

"Emergency Medical Services after thoroughly assessing the victim declared that she showed no vital signs of life", Royal Bahamian police said. Another ski operator also witnessed the brutal attack from the shore. He had watched them push out from the beach laughing and talking. Later, he heard the distress call of the man for help. Tiger Shark That Was Beaten to Death After Eating Russian Man Alive in Egypt's Red Sea To Be Mummified (Watch Videos).

It was immediately not clear what type of shark attacked the woman, although the waters off the coast of the Bahamas are known to host tiger sharks and bull sharks. While such shark attacks are rare in Bahamas, the woman's death is the second death in two weeks. Earlier in November 21, a 47-year-old German woman went missing after encountering a shark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).