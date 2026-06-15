‘Ships Are Starting to Move’: Donald Trump Says Oil Tankers Resume Passage Through Strait of Hormuz After US-Iran Peace Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that commercial vessels, including several loaded oil tankers, have begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The development follows Sunday's announcement of a tentative peace agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at resolving months of severe military hostilities in the Middle East.

In a statement published on his social media network, Truth Social, President Trump reported that maritime traffic has started resuming in the strategically vital waterway. He described the active route as a secure corridor, writing that ships are traveling along a "Southern Highway" which he characterized as completely safe and pristine. ‘We Already Signed the Deal Digitally’: JD Vance Confirms US-Iran Peace Agreement, Says No Money Will Go to Tehran (Watch Video).

The movement of commercial shipping comes after President Trump declared on Sunday that a framework agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran had been completed. As part of the initial understanding, the U.S. executive branch authorized the removal of the U.S. Naval blockade on Iranian ports and called for the immediate, toll-free reopening of the strait to international shipping.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance clarified on Monday that both nations had already "signed the deal digitally" over the weekend. Vice President Vance emphasized that while a preliminary framework is in place, any long-term sanctions relief for Tehran remains strictly contingent upon its verified compliance with the agreement, specifically regarding its enriched uranium stockpile.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as the world’s most critical maritime energy chokepoint, handling roughly 20% of global crude oil consumption. The passage was effectively closed by Iranian forces after joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes targeted Iran on February 28, a disruption that triggered a severe global energy supply crisis and upended international markets for nearly four months. US-Iran Peace Deal: Donald Trump Declares Deal Complete, Orders Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

Trump Confirms Progress on Iran-US Peace Deal

While shipping activity is beginning to resume, industry analysts note that full commercial normalisation faces immediate logistical challenges. Shipowners and global insurers remain cautious, citing the remaining presence of naval mines in the waterway that require physical clearance before standard commercial transit can fully stabilize.

A formal signing ceremony for the mediated memorandum of understanding—brokered in part by Pakistan—is scheduled to take place this Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. The preliminary framework establishes a permanent ceasefire across multiple regional fronts and initiates a 60-day negotiation window intended to secure a finalized, long-term diplomatic resolution.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).