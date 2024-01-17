Singapore, January 17: A former lecturer from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East in Singapore has been sentenced to five months and two weeks in prison for showing a pornographic video to a 12-year-old boy.

Kenneth Loh Jiahui, who was dismissed from his teaching position following his guilty plea, committed the act last year in an apartment elevator.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Jiahui noticed the boy at a bus stop in Pasir Ris on June 8, 2023, and decided to ‘tease and arouse’ him to observe his reaction. He followed the boy to an apartment, where he showed him the explicit video in the elevator. UK Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Field, Sends Him Topless Pic on Snapchat; Banned From Teaching For Life.

The boy, who was visibly uncomfortable, quickly exited the elevator when his floor arrived and informed his mother about the incident. The police were alerted, and Jiahui was subsequently identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage. US Shocker: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student, Victim's Father Charged for Allowing Son To Have Relationship With Accused.

The court proceedings revealed that Jiahui had intended to ‘tease and arouse’ the boy, whom he viewed as an ‘easy target’. The identity of the student has been withheld to protect his privacy. Jiahui’s actions have led to his dismissal from his teaching position at ITE College East, where he taught students aged 17 to 25.

Jiahui was sentenced to five months and two weeks' jail on Tuesday for his actions.

