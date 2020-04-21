Singapore to Extend Partial Coronavirus lockdown Until June 1: PM Lee Hsien Loong

Pedestrians in Singapore wearing face mask | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Pulau Ujong, April 21: The Southeast Asian nation of Singapore would extend lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. The country's Prime Minister - Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced that the partial shutdown will be extended by four weeks to June 1. Barring essential services, all private and government workplaces, schools would remain closed to minimise transmission of COVID-19. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The lockdown was implemented two weeks ago on April 7, were supposed to end on May 4. However, seeing the current situation, the government has decided to extend the lockdown. Singapore Reports Record One-Day Jump of More Than 1,400 Coronavirus Cases, Total Toll Crosses 8,000.

ANI Tweet:

Singapore extends lockdown to June 1: Regional Media #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, Singapore has reported over 1,000 cases a day. Most of the new cases are migrant workers living on dormitories. The COVID-19 outbreak in several worker dormitories has resulted in the rise of coronavirus cases in Singapore.

On Monday, Singapore had reported 1,426 new infections. While, on Tuesday, the numbers were 1,111. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker, the total COVID-19 cases in the country are 9,125, including 11 deaths