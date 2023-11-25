Incheon, November 25: A 26-year-old woman, allegedly under the influence of meth, was arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit door mid-flight on a Korean Air plane travelling from New York to Incheon, South Korea, on November 23. The incident unfolded when the passenger displayed signs of anxiety about 10 hours into the 15-hour flight. Flight attendants successfully restrained her after multiple attempts to open the emergency door.

Upon landing at Incheon International Airport, the woman tested positive for meth in a drug screening. According to multiple reports, the Incheon International Airport Police are conducting an investigation, considering charges of violating the Aviation Security Act and drug abuse under the Narcotics Control Act. The woman, identified as Ms. A, had been in New York for more than six months before entering South Korea the previous day. Plane Door Opens Mid-Air Video: Man Who Opened Plane Door Just Before Landing Wanted To Get Off Quickly, Say South Korean Police.

Investigations revealed no history of mental illness or psychiatric treatment. Attempting to open an emergency exit door during a flight can lead to severe consequences, including potential imprisonment of up to 10 years. Additionally, individuals facing drug charges may also be subject to a 10-year prison term or a fine exceeding USD 76,000. This marks the third instance of a passenger trying to open emergency doors on Korean flights this year. Alaska Airlines Flight 'Crash Attempt': Off-Duty Pilot Joseph Emerson Was on Psychedelic Mushrooms When He Tried to Shut Down Plane's Engines.

The incident echoes a growing trend, as a month earlier, an off-duty pilot in Oregon, allegedly under the influence of a magic mushroom trip, attempted to crash a max-capacity plane. The pilot faces attempted murder charges for each of the 83 lives on board. The global aviation industry has been working on strategies to address unruly passenger incidents, emphasising safety and security protocols.

